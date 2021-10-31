Ali Fazal gives a glimpse of his 'most precious' girls

Left Menu

Actor Ali Fazal, on Sunday, shared a priceless image of him sharing smiles with his grandmother and girlfriend Richa Chadha.

31-10-2021
Actor Ali Fazal, on Sunday, shared a priceless image of him sharing smiles with his grandmother and girlfriend Richa Chadha. In the Instagram picture, Ali and his nani (maternal grandmother) can also be seen making victory signs.

Not only the image but Ali's caption also stole everyone's hearts. He described Richa and his nani as the "most precious girls" of his life. "My two most precious girls," he captioned the post.

Reacting to the family picture, athlete Ayesha Billimoria commented, "Nani's swag is everything." Actor Amyra Dastur wrote, "Family Forever."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Richa and Ali will be seen sharing screen space in 'Fukrey 3'. The two recently appeared together in a cameo role in Netflix's 'Call My Agent: Bollywood'. (ANI)

