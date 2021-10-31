Left Menu

Sikandar and I have never been a typical father-son duo: Anupam Kher

On the occasion of actor Sikandar Kher's birthday on Sunday, his father and veteran star Anupam Kher opened up about his bond with his son.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-10-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 11:33 IST
Sikandar and I have never been a typical father-son duo: Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher with son Sikandar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of actor Sikandar Kher's birthday on Sunday, his father and veteran star Anupam Kher opened up about his bond with his son. Taking to Instagram, Anupam wrote, "Happy birthday dearest @sikandarkher ! May God give you all the happiness, success, peace, long and healthy life. I am glad we have never been a typical father/son duo. Growing up (as a person) with you has been amazing. I may not admit often or openly but I have learnt so many things from you."

Anupam also added a dash of humour to the post by asking when he is getting married. "And I am proud of you the way you are making your choices as an actor. Have a great year. pr shaadii kb kr rhaa hai? This is from #Dulari? Love you."

Alongside the birthday post, Anupam took a stroll down memory lane and shared a picture of little Sikandar posing with him and his mother Kirron Kher. For the unversed, Sikander is Kirron Kher's son from her ex-husband, Gautam Berry, a Mumbai-based businessman, to whom she was married for five years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India
4
Eight die from suspected yellow fever in Ghana

Eight die from suspected yellow fever in Ghana

 Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021