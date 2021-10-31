Sikandar and I have never been a typical father-son duo: Anupam Kher

On the occasion of actor Sikandar Kher's birthday on Sunday, his father and veteran star Anupam Kher opened up about his bond with his son. Taking to Instagram, Anupam wrote, "Happy birthday dearest @sikandarkher ! May God give you all the happiness, success, peace, long and healthy life. I am glad we have never been a typical father/son duo. Growing up (as a person) with you has been amazing. I may not admit often or openly but I have learnt so many things from you."

Anupam also added a dash of humour to the post by asking when he is getting married. "And I am proud of you the way you are making your choices as an actor. Have a great year. pr shaadii kb kr rhaa hai? This is from #Dulari? Love you."

Alongside the birthday post, Anupam took a stroll down memory lane and shared a picture of little Sikandar posing with him and his mother Kirron Kher. For the unversed, Sikander is Kirron Kher's son from her ex-husband, Gautam Berry, a Mumbai-based businessman, to whom she was married for five years. (ANI)

