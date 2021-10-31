Left Menu

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu give 'cute' spooky twist to their Halloweeen celebrations with daughter Inaaya

If you are struggling with how to dress up differently for your Halloween party 2021, then right away scroll actor Soha Ali Khan's Instagram feed.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-10-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 12:24 IST
Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu give 'cute' spooky twist to their Halloweeen celebrations with daughter Inaaya
Soha Ali Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

If you are struggling with how to dress up differently for your Halloween party 2021, then right away scroll actor Soha Ali Khan's Instagram feed. On Sunday, Soha took to the photo-sharing application and gave fans a glimpse of her Halloween celebrations. Soha turned ghost for the party by covering herself with white sheet. Kunal complemented Soha's goofy look by wearing a white t-shirt and white jeans. He also sported a white wig.

Inaaya, on the other hand, came dressed up as a unicorn, with a golden horn and pink wings. "Be afraid, be very afraid. Halloween 2021," Soha captioned the post.

The trio's Halloween images left everyone in awe. "Adorable...Hardly scary..when SO cute lol," Soha's sister Saba commented.

"Hahhaha love it," actor Amrita Arora wrote. Soha and Kunal have been married since 2015 and welcomed Inaaya in September 2017. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021