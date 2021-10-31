Left Menu

Ranveer Singh brings in Sherwani season

Ranveer Singh is the king of fashionable men in Bollywood and who could be better than the 'Ram Leela' star to bring in the Sherwani season.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-10-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 13:05 IST
Ranveer Singh brings in Sherwani season
Ranveer Singh (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ranveer Singh is the king of fashionable men in Bollywood and who could be better than the 'Ram Leela' star to bring in the Sherwani season. Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, Ranveer shared pictures in which he looks royal and dashing in an embroidered sherwani with deep, rich shades of blue, green and red.

"Sherwani SZN is here," he wrote the caption. Fans and fellow members of the film fraternity flooded the post with likes and comments.

"Autumn prince," Arjun Kapoor commented. "Handsome," Anusha Dandekar added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is currently hosting the visual-based quiz show, 'The Big Picture' on Colors TV. On the film front, the actor has multiple projects in the pipeline including '83', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', 'Cirkus' and 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021