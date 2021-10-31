Ranveer Singh brings in Sherwani season

Ranveer Singh is the king of fashionable men in Bollywood and who could be better than the 'Ram Leela' star to bring in the Sherwani season. Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, Ranveer shared pictures in which he looks royal and dashing in an embroidered sherwani with deep, rich shades of blue, green and red.

"Sherwani SZN is here," he wrote the caption. Fans and fellow members of the film fraternity flooded the post with likes and comments.

"Autumn prince," Arjun Kapoor commented. "Handsome," Anusha Dandekar added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is currently hosting the visual-based quiz show, 'The Big Picture' on Colors TV. On the film front, the actor has multiple projects in the pipeline including '83', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', 'Cirkus' and 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)