Urmila Matondkar tests positive for coronavirus

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar has contracted COVID-19.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-10-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 13:51 IST
Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar has contracted COVID-19. On Sunday, Urmila took to Twitter to update her followers about her diagnosis. She also requested all those that have come in contact with her to get themselves tested.

"I've tested positive for #COVID19. I'm fine n have isolated myself in home quarantine. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately. Also humbly request all you lovely people to take care of yourselves during the Diwali festivities," she tweeted. Netizens wished her a speedy recovery.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery," actor Riteish Deshmukh commented. "Hope you feel better soon," a Twitter user wrote.

Urmila is currently serving as a political member of the Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

