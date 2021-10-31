Kareena Kapoor Khan snaps Taimur chilling by pool

Left Menu

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently vacationing in Rajasthan with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan and sons -- Taimur and Jeh, shared a picture with her fans of her elder son Taimur sitting by the pool.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently vacationing in Rajasthan with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan and sons -- Taimur and Jeh, shared a picture with her fans of her elder son Taimur sitting by the pool. Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, Kareena posted a picture in which Taimur can be seen soaked in water, chilling by the pool with a glass of lemonade.

Bebo added the caption, "Checking out everybody's Halloween looks whilst chilling by the pool#Halloween2021#desert vibe#My Son." Fans and fellow members of the film fraternity flooded the post with likes and comments.

"This glass is bigger than him," Arjun Kapoor commented. Priyanka Chopra Jonas also dropped a heart-eyed emoticon.

Earlier today, Kareena's sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan took to the photo-sharing application and gave fans a glimpse of her Halloween celebrations. Soha turned ghost for the party by covering herself with a white sheet. Kunal complemented Soha's goofy look by wearing a white t-shirt and white jeans. He also sported a white wig. Inaaya came dressed up as a unicorn, with a golden horn and pink wings. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which will release on Valentine's Day, 2022. It is a loose adaptation of Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump'. (ANI)

