Left Menu

Mumbai: 3-year-old boy, four others injured in elevator collapse in Byculla

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-10-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 14:58 IST
Mumbai: 3-year-old boy, four others injured in elevator collapse in Byculla
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Five people, including a 3-year-old boy, were injured in an elevator collapse in a building in Byculla in south Mumbai, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place late Saturday night in a ground plus 18 story Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building located on JJ Marg, he said.

''Residents immediately informed fire brigade and police. The injured persons, identified as Huma Khan, (24), Arsha Khan (7), Sohan Kadri, (3), Neelofer Rizwan Shaikh (36), and Shahin Khan (45), have been admitted in JJ Hospital and their condition is stable,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021