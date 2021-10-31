Entertainment News Roundup: Alec Baldwin calls movie shooting death 'one in a trillion episode'; Taylor Swift, Obama lead tributes in star-studded Rock Hall of Fame ceremony and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Alec Baldwin calls movie shooting death 'one in a trillion episode'

Alec Baldwin on Saturday described the fatal shooting on the set of his movie as a "one in a trillion episode" and said he support limits on the use of real guns in films and television shows. Baldwin, speaking with reporters for the first time since he accidentally killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a gun he was told was not loaded, said he had been told not to comment on the investigation by authorities in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Taylor Swift, Obama lead tributes in star-studded Rock Hall of Fame ceremony

Taylor Swift serenaded Carole King, former U.S. President Barack Obama praised rapper JAY-Z, and Paul McCartney paid tribute to the Foo Fighters on Saturday at a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony that also honored Tina Turner and The Go-Gos. Obama, speaking via video, called 23-time Grammy winner JAY-Z "the embodiment of the American Dream" for his rise from a poor New York neighborhood to a billionaire songwriter, record executive and businessman.

Armorer on 'Rust' film set says producers overruled her safety requests

The armorer who oversaw guns used in filming of Western movie "Rust" said producers allowed for an "unsafe" movie set and rejected her requests for training and other measures before actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer. Attorneys for Hannah Gutierrez, 24, issued the first public statement on her behalf late on Thursday, a week after the fatal shooting by Baldwin of Halyna Hutchins on the "Rust" set outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

