Left Menu

Gujarat: FIR registered in Rs 45 crore Lilavati trust jewellery theft case

An FIR was registered against 13 people in connection with the alleged theft of valuables, including diamond and jewellery, worth Rs 45 crore from a safe vault at the trust-run Lilavati hospital in Palanpur city in Banaskantha district of Gujarat, officials said on Sunday.The stolen valuables belonged to the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust that manages the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-10-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 19:41 IST
Gujarat: FIR registered in Rs 45 crore Lilavati trust jewellery theft case
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR was registered against 13 people in connection with the alleged theft of valuables, including diamond and jewellery, worth Rs 45 crore from a safe vault at the trust-run Lilavati hospital in Palanpur city in Banaskantha district of Gujarat, officials said on Sunday.

The stolen valuables belonged to the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust that manages the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. As per complainant Prashant Mehta, the accused persons, including his uncles, conspired with each other to carry out the theft of valuables kept in the safe vault in the building housing the hospital in Palanpur city on January 31, 2019.

The complainant is the son of Kishor Mehta, a permanent trustee, and the grandson of Kirtilal Mehta who founded the trust. Prashant Mehta, who claims to be a ''de facto'' trustee, had moved court after the police initially refused to lodge an FIR. The FIR was finally registered on Saturday afternoon on the directions of the court in Palanpur. The FIR was registered at the Palanpur East police station under sections 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a police official said.

The complainant stated the key to the vault kept inside the Mani Bhavan building that houses the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Charitable Hospital in Palanpur was in the possession of his father Kishor Mehta. He alleged that some of his relatives broke the locker of the safe vault to take away the valuables, the official said quoting the FIR.

He said the accused persons, who are no longer trustees, conspired with each other to renovate the building and break the safety vault and decamped with valuables.

The stolen valuables include 3.5 kg gold jewellery, 8.5 carat diamond of Maharaja of Baroda, valuables including gold and silver jewellery, including silver plates, a throne, a ring, etc., which are worth around Rs 40-45 crore, as per the FIR, the official said. PTI KA NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021