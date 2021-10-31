Left Menu

Disha Patani channels pet love in adorable social media post

Spending time with pets and loving them indeed relieves stress, and Bollywood diva Disha Patani's recent post showcases the same.

Spending time with pets and loving them indeed relieves stress, and Bollywood diva Disha Patani's recent post showcases the same. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Malang' actor posted a series of adorable pictures with her pooches.

In the snaps, Disha could be seen cuddling and kissing her four-legged friends 'Bella' and 'Goku' with all affection. The cute post garnered more than 2 lakh likes within a few minutes of being shared. Fans and celebrity followers including her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff's sister Ayesha also chimed into the comments section to shower love on the pictures.

"Babies," Ayesha wrote with red heart emoticons added to it. On a related note, the actor often shares pictures of her dogs Goku, Bella and cat Jasmine on her social media handle with her fans and followers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha recently announced her second schedule wrap for the upcoming film 'Ek Villain Returns', which also stars John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. The film is the sequel to 'Ek Villain: There's One in Every Love Story' which was released in 2014, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles along with Riteish Deshmukh as the villain.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is being jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. (ANI)

