Left Menu

Shikara rally organised in Srinagar to mark birth anniversary of Sardar Patel

He said it is being ensured that all stakeholders are involved in tourism development programmes for effective outcome. Such kind of events are being organised frequently in Kashmir by the administration towards development of tourism here, he said.PTI SSB ANB ANB

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-10-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 21:32 IST
Shikara rally organised in Srinagar to mark birth anniversary of Sardar Patel
  • Country:
  • India

The famous Dal Lake here on Sunday witnessed a grand Shikara rally organised to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'.

The Shikaras were decorated splendidly in a traditional manner and the boats passed through several scenic spots of the Dal Lake, giving a festive look to the 'Lake of Flowers', an official spokesman said.

He said the rally, which was held under the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' and for celebrating National Unity Day, was flagged off by Director, Tourism Kashmir, G N Itoo.

The director said holding of the rally in the prominent urban lake holds a special significance towards tourism development as the Dal Lake is integral to tourism and recreation in Kashmir and is popularly known as 'Srinagar's Jewel'. Itoo said the government is dedicatedly working towards taking Jammu and Kashmir high in the world of tourism through the launch of a numerous innovative measures. He said it is being ensured that all stakeholders are involved in tourism development programmes for effective outcome. Such kind of events are being organised frequently in Kashmir by the administration towards development of tourism here, he said.PTI SSB ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021