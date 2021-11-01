Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Taylor Swift, Obama lead tributes in star-studded Rock Hall of Fame ceremony; Alec Baldwin calls movie shooting death 'one in a trillion episode'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2021 02:30 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 02:28 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Taylor Swift, Obama lead tributes in star-studded Rock Hall of Fame ceremony; Alec Baldwin calls movie shooting death 'one in a trillion episode'
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Alec Baldwin calls movie shooting death 'one in a trillion episode'

Alec Baldwin on Saturday described the fatal shooting on the set of his movie as a "one in a trillion episode" and said he support limits on the use of real guns in films and television shows. Baldwin, speaking with reporters for the first time since he accidentally killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a gun he was told was not loaded, said he had been told not to comment on the investigation by authorities in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Taylor Swift, Obama lead tributes in star-studded Rock Hall of Fame ceremony

Taylor Swift serenaded Carole King, former U.S. President Barack Obama praised rapper JAY-Z, and Paul McCartney paid tribute to the Foo Fighters on Saturday at a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony that also honored Tina Turner and The Go-Gos. Obama, speaking via video, called 23-time Grammy winner JAY-Z "the embodiment of the American Dream" for his rise from a poor New York neighborhood to a billionaire songwriter, record executive and businessman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New-look Billie Jean King Cup Finals set to start, but big names missing; Tennis-Krejcikova thrilled to be leading Czech charge at Billie Jean King Cup Finals and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New-look Billie Jean King Cup Finals set to star...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021