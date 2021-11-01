Entertainment News Roundup: 'Dune' Leads Domestic Box Office Again as 'Antlers,' 'Last Night in Soho' Struggle to Scare Up Crowds; Alec Baldwin calls movie shooting death 'one in a trillion episode' and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Dune' Leads Domestic Box Office Again as 'Antlers,' 'Last Night in Soho' Struggle to Scare Up Crowds

The domestic box office was lighter on the treats and heavier on the tricks during Halloween weekend, capping an otherwise busy October at the movies on a muted note. Horror movies "Antlers" and "Last Night in Soho" opened nationwide and struggled to scare up strong ticket sales, leaving last weekend's champion "Dune" to rule over box office charts again. It's the first time since COVID-19 that people could safely celebrate the spooky holiday, so it's understandable that audiences opted to trick-or-treat or go to costumed parties rather than visit their local multiplex.

Alec Baldwin calls movie shooting death 'one in a trillion episode'

Alec Baldwin on Saturday described the fatal shooting on the set of his movie as a "one in a trillion episode" and said he support limits on the use of real guns in films and television shows. Baldwin, speaking with reporters for the first time since he accidentally killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a gun he was told was not loaded, said he had been told not to comment on the investigation by authorities in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Taylor Swift, Obama lead tributes in star-studded Rock Hall of Fame ceremony

Taylor Swift serenaded Carole King, former U.S. President Barack Obama praised rapper JAY-Z, and Paul McCartney paid tribute to the Foo Fighters on Saturday at a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony that also honored Tina Turner and The Go-Gos. Obama, speaking via video, called 23-time Grammy winner JAY-Z "the embodiment of the American Dream" for his rise from a poor New York neighborhood to a billionaire songwriter, record executive, and businessman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)