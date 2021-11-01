Left Menu

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Doctor G' to theatrically release in June 2022

Campus comedy-drama Doctor G, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah, will be released in theatres on June 17, 2022.Junglee Pictures, the studio behind Doctor G, announced the release date of the film on Instagram Monday.ayushmannk, rakulpreet and shefalishahofficial are coming together for DoctorG.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-11-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 12:52 IST
Campus comedy-drama ''Doctor G'', starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah, will be released in theatres on June 17, 2022.

Junglee Pictures, the studio behind ''Doctor G'', announced the release date of the film on Instagram Monday.

''@ayushmannk, @rakulpreet and @shefalishahofficial are coming together for #DoctorG. So get ready to book your appointment for 17th June 2022 at a Cinema near you. #DoctorG releasing on 17th June 2022 in theatres,'' the post on the banner's official page read.

The film marks the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap, who said she is looking forward to the release of ''Doctor G'' in cinema halls.

''With the shoot of the movie wrapped up, we are now gearing up to get the movie ready for theatres. ''I am really happy to have got the opportunity to work with Ayushmann, Rakul, Shefali, Junglee and the entire team of 'Doctor G' who stood by me and that reflects on screen. It has been an enriching experience. I am really excited to bring the movie to audiences,'' Kashyap said in a statement.

Kashyap has co-written ''Doctor G'' along with Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh and Saurabh Bharat.

''The writers of the film -- Sumit, Saurabh and Vishal along with Anubhuti have created a fabulous script of 'Doctor G' which Anubhuti has taken to the next level. We can't wait to bring it to the theatres on 17th June next year,'' added Amrita Pandey of Junglee Pictures.

The film marks the third collaboration between Khurrana and Junglee Pictures following hit films like ''Bareilly Ki Barfi'' (2017) and ''Badhaai Ho'' (2018).

Khurrana will next be seen in ''Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'', which is slated to be released in theatres on December 10.

Singh's next film release is ''Attack'', co-starring John Abraham, scheduled to open in cinema halls on the Republic Day weekend. Shah's other upcoming films include ''Darlings'' and ''Jalsa''.

