Looking forward to working with Srijit Mukheji and Dhrubo Banerjee again: Alexx O'Nell

American actor Alexx O'Nell, whose recent outing in Bengali period drama ''Golondaaj'' is still drawing crowds to the theaters in Bengal, says he would love to collaborate with the film's director Dhrubo Banerjee again.

The actor, known for his roles in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ''Cheeni Kum'', ''Joker'', ''Chittagong'' and ''Main Aur Charles'', said he was introduced to Bengali cinema with Srijit Mukherji's ''Yeti Obhijan'' in 2017.

''The film was shot in Switzerland as well as some in Shantiniketan in West Bengal and it was truly a wonderful way to enter the Bengali industry,'' he told PTI.

Talking about his recent outing in ''Golondaaj'', Alexx, 41, said he was an avid footballer and even a former referee in the US but this film is his first football-centered story.

''Physically, this was an incredibly demanding project... I play football regularly in Mumbai, and even then I had multiple sprains and injuries. Nevertheless, football is a game I love above all others, and this is an incredibly important film, so even before I saw the final cut, I knew 'Golondaaj' was worth every ounce of pain.'' The film is a biopic on 'The Father of Indian Football' Nagendra Prasad Sarbadhikari, the first Indian to play the sport and open a professional football club in the country.

As a US native, who is portraying the main antagonist in the film, the significance of ''Golondaaj'' is not lost on Alexx.

''It is about a triumph that showed the Indians, the British, and indeed the world, that Indians were equal (and in terms of football, superior) to the forces that claimed otherwise; a truth that was increasingly impossible to ignore at the turn of the century.'' Alexx, who essayed an important role in Mukherji's web series ''REKKA (Robindronath Ekhane Kawkhono Khete Aashenni)'' said, ''I always look forward to working with the same directors over and over again and I sincerely look forward to working with Srijit and Dhrubo again.

''I'm sure that there are many other amazing directors in West Bengal and I look forward to meeting them and discussing their projects.'' Asked about his future releases, the actor said some of the films are on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

''I have 'Rani Rani Rani' which is a wonderful contemporary time travel drama that is currently about to have its worldwide debut in the US at the Dallas Film Festival, to be followed by screenings at the New York Film Festival. ''I am very excited about that. It stars Danny Sura who's an amazing actor as well as Tannishtha Chatterjee, with whom I've worked in 'Doctor Rakhmabai' which is another film that we're still waiting to see released.'' Alexx, who starred in the Disney+ Hotstar series ''Aarya'' last year, said he has finished work on a Prime Video original series.

''It is incredibly interesting that is not yet announced so I can't let the cat out of the bag but it should be released in December of this year,'' he said about the show.

The actor said he is ''excited'' about getting an opportunity to play ''interesting roles'' on the OTT (over-the-top) platforms.

'''Aarya', I think was one of my favorite roles on the OTT that was released during the first wave of the pandemic and then 'Roohi' (film) after that. Despite the fact that it has been a difficult time, I feel very fortunate to have my work continued to release,'' he said.

Next on Alexx's slate is ''The Battle of Bhima Koregaon'', he said.

