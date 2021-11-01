Left Menu

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh's 'Doctor G' to release in June 2022

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Doctor G' will hit the big screens on June 17 next year.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-11-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 14:38 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Doctor G' will hit the big screens on June 17 next year. On Monday, Ayushmann took to Instagram to update fans about the film's release date.

He wrote, "Get ready to book your appointment in cinemas on 17th June 2022 as @rakulpreet @shefalishahofficial and I come together for #DoctorG." Helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap, 'Doctor G', which is a campus comedy-drama, also features Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah.

Talking about the film, Anubhuti said, "With the shoot of the movie wrapped up, we are now gearing up to get the movie ready for theatres. I am really happy to have got the opportunity to work with Ayushmann, Rakul, Shefali, Junglee and the entire team of 'Doctor G' who stood by me and that reflects on screen. It has been an enriching experience. I am really excited to bring the movie to audiences." Alongside the update, Ayushmann shared his and Rakul Preet's look from the film. The two can be seen wearing doctor's coats.

'Doctor G' is co-written by Anubhuti, Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh and Saurabh Bharat. (ANI)

