Henceforth, State will identify Rajyotsava awardees: CM Bommai

Bengaluru, Nov 1 (PTI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the annual Rajyotsava Awards would not be given by inviting applications from individuals but the government would identify the deserving persons.

He also said the award money would be increased.

''The prize money should be increased. However, the purse offered to the winners does not matter. From now on, the government will identify the awardees,'' the Chief Minister said during the Rajyotsava award ceremony at the Ravindra Kalakshetra here.

Explaining the reason behind the decision, Bommai when the government identifies the right candidates taking into account their struggle and sufferings, the value of the award increases manifold.

He said the purpose of giving the award is to see that the achievers do not face any financial hardships.

Bommai told the gathering that from the next year, the selection committee itself would prepare a list of achievers and the government would then select the right candidates.

''The Rajyotsava Awards is a prestigious award. If we want to enhance its value, then the selection process should be changed. Steps will be taken to improve the parameters to select the beneficiaries,'' the Chief Minister said.

Bommai also made a pitch for 'Kannada Parva' (Kannada festival) to see that Karnataka tops in every sphere of life.

''There is no language in the country other than Kannada, which got eight Jnanpith awards,'' the Chief Minister pointed out.

As many as 66 individuals and 10 organisations have been given the State awards, including literatteurs Mahadeva Shankanapur, Prof D T Rangaswamy, theatre artiste Prakash Belavadi, folk artiste Bannanje Babu Amin, musician Herald Cyril D'Souza, medical experts Dr Sultan B Jagalur and Dr Sudarshan, tennis player Rohan Bopanna, film actor Devaraj and stage artiste Gangavati Pranesh.

