Entertainment News Roundup: 'Dune' Leads Domestic Box Office Again as 'Antlers,' 'Last Night in Soho' Struggle to Scare Up Crowds; Netflix removes spy drama episodes after Philippines' complaint over China map and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. 'Dune' Leads Domestic Box Office Again as 'Antlers,' 'Last Night in Soho' Struggle to Scare Up Crowds The domestic box office was lighter on the treats and heavier on the tricks during Halloween weekend, capping an otherwise busy October at the movies on a muted note.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 10:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The domestic box office was lighter on the treats and heavier on the tricks during Halloween weekend, capping an otherwise busy October at the movies on a muted note. Horror movies "Antlers" and "Last Night in Soho" opened nationwide and struggled to scare up strong ticket sales, leaving last weekend's champion "Dune" to rule over box office charts again. It's the first time since COVID-19 that people could safely celebrate the spooky holiday, so it's understandable that audiences opted to trick-or-treat or go to costumed parties rather than visit their local multiplex.

Netflix removes spy drama episodes after Philippines' complaint over China map

Netflix Inc has removed two episodes of spy drama "Pine Gap" from its streaming service in the Philippines after the Southeast Asian country rejected scenes involving a map used by China to assert its claims to the South China Sea. The Philippines on Monday asked Netflix to remove certain episodes of the six-part Australian series, saying the map depicted on the show as a violation of its sovereignty.

Taylor Swift, Obama lead tributes in star-studded Rock Hall of Fame ceremony

Taylor Swift serenaded Carole King, former U.S. President Barack Obama praised rapper JAY-Z, and Paul McCartney paid tribute to the Foo Fighters on Saturday at a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony that also honored Tina Turner and The Go-Gos. Obama, speaking via video, called 23-time Grammy winner JAY-Z "the embodiment of the American Dream" for his rise from a poor New York neighborhood to a billionaire songwriter, record executive and businessman.

Assistant director on Baldwin movie 'shocked and saddened' at fatal shooting

The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin a gun with a live bullet made his first comments on Monday on the movie set shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Dave Halls, in a statement to the New York Post, did not address the details of the incident while filming last month in New Mexico but said he was "shocked and saddened" at the death of Hutchins.

