'Mission Majnu' to release theatrically on May 13

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-11-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 11:38 IST
Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer ''Mission Majnu'' is slated to be released in theatres on May 13, 2022, the makers announced Tuesday.

Directed by Shantanu Baagchi, the 1970s-set espionage thriller will see Malhotra essay the role of a RAW agent, who leads India's most daring covert operation in the heart of Pakistan.

''Mission Majnu'' is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja.

The film also marks Mandanna's foray into Hindi movie industry. She is best known for starring in Kannada film ''Anjani Putra'' and Telugu title ''Geetha Govindam''.

Inspired by real events, ''Mission Majnu'' is produced by Ronnie Screwvala of RSVP, and Amar Butala and Garima Mehta for Guilty By Association Media.

Production house RSVP shared a still from the film featuring Malhotra engrossed in a conversation.

''Get ready to be a part of India's greatest covert operation that derailed Pakistan's illicit Nuclear Ambitions! Inspired by real events, #MissionMajnu releasing on 13th May 2022 in a cinema near you,'' read the caption of the tweet on the banner's official Twitter page.

Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra also round out the cast of the film.

