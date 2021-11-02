Shah Rukh Khan turns 56: Fans, friends extend birthday wishes

As superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned 56 on Tuesday, industry friends and fans extended birthday wishes to the actor while praising him for his grace, dignity and humanity.

The family is reportedly celebrating a quiet birthday of the actor this year, which comes just days after son Aryan Khan was released on bail on October 30 in drugs on cruise case. The 23-year-old was released after spending more than three weeks in jail following his arrest in a Narcotics Control Bureau raid on a cruise ship off the city coast.

There was no customary appearance by the superstar from the balcony of his bungalow for the second consecutive year and there were reports that said the actor and family were in Alibaug for the celebration while others stated that he was still in the city.

Shah Rukh's birthday a festival of sorts for his die-hard fans some of who turned up outside the actor's residence in Mannat -- which has been decked up with lights -- to celebrate their favourite star's birthday.

His fans had also turned up in huge numbers to celebrate Aryan's homecoming on October 30 with fervour.

Fans stood outside his Bandra residence to catch a glimpse of their star, who didn't step out on the balcony to express his gratitude, only deviating from his customary greetings due to the pandemic last year.

On social media, his friends and well wishers from the Hindi film industry sent their best wishes.

Filmmaker Karan Johar penned an emotional note for Shah Rukh and said to the world he may be the most charismatic and intelligent man but he has had the privilege of seeing a more humane side of the popular star. He reminisced meeting him on the sets of "Karan Arjun" for the first time when he tagged along with his late father Yash Johar to hang out with Kajol, not realising how Shah Rukh would shape his life and career.

''His charisma and intelligence is a globally known fact... but I have the privilege of witnessing his humanity and heart... an unmatchable father... a rock solid husband... a loving brother and an indispensable friend... He is all that and so much more...

''Love you so much Bhai... May every Mannat of yours get answered and the abundant love you rightfully deserve keep coming your way…. Happy birthday!'' Johar said on Instagram.

\\Ayushmann Khurrana shared a picture with Shah Rukh on his Instagram Stories and said he prays for the actor and his family's well-being.

''Happy Birthday Shah sir. Aap aur apka parivaar salaamat rahe. Nikli hai dil se yeh dua!'' he wrote.

Praising Shah Rukh for his dignity for the way he dealt with ''storms'' and ''success'', veteran actor Simi Garewal also extended birthday wishes to him.

''Happy birthday dear @iamsrk! That you've weathered both storms & success with such grace is a testament to your character & dignity. You have a soul connection with millions, unlike anyone else. You have the right to be a legend. What a bright light u are SRK. Just keep shining,'' she said.

Actor Bipasha Basu said, ''Happy birthday to the charismatic @iamsrk God bless you and your family always.'' Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene, who worked with Shah Rukh in many films including "Anjam", "Dil To Pagal Hai" and "Devdas", simply tweeted, "Happy birthday to the most humble and ever charming @iamsrk. May you live a long and happy life." Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Forever ruling Happy Birthday SRK @iamsrk." Jaideep Ahlawat, who shared the screen space with Shah Rukh in "Raees", recalled how he was star-struck working with him then and feels the same even today.

'''Aap Nire Ishq ho' … I still remember this Day … Got Star-Struck first time in my life but you being you made sure that I feel relaxed before this scene. I still get star struck whenever I meet or see you. Thank you for everything KING SRK. Happy B'day Sir,'' he said.

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, who directed Shah Rukh in two ''Don'' movies, hailed the superstar as ''one of the kindest, empathetic, inclusive, large-hearted, wittiest and downright cool people''.

''Happy birthday@iamsrk.. big hug .. love and best wishes always,'' he added.

Screenwriter Kanika Dhillon, who was among the few people to come out in support of Shah Rukh in recent times, also marked the day with a throwback photo with the superstar.

''My 1st Boss in Mumbai!The one I learnt so much from... My introduction to d world o cinema! Thanku @iamsrk 4teaching me most beautiful lessons-of dreaming big, taking risks n 2 be unafraid o the unknown.Happy B'day 2my first boss,n the one I love d most! #ShahRukhKhan (sic)'' she wrote on Twitter.

Dhillon had earlier served as a script supervisor on Khan's 2009 home production ''Billu'' and later wrote the screenplay and dialogues for his superhero film ''Ra.One''.

She is set to collaborate with Shah Rukh and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani on an upcoming movie.

Several leading production houses including Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Yash Chopra-led Yash Raj Films, among others who have worked with the actor in several movies, also wished him on his birthday.

On their official Twitter handle, Dharma Productions wrote the famous dialogue from their 1998 blockbuster hit "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai".

"Tum ek baar jeete ho, pyaar bhi ek baar karte ho, par iss smile par phir bhi baar baar marte ho! Celebrating the lovable and timeless, @iamsrk!Red heart #HappyBirthdayShahrukhKhan," the tweet read.

Yash Raj Films wrote, @iamsrk - A phenomenal superstar and a complete entertainer. #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan" Prior to Aryan Khan's arrest and later bail, Shah Rukh had begun filming for Siddharth Anand's film, reportedly titled "Pathan". The movie, which marks the actor's return after a hiatus of three years, is backed by YRF and also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The actor has also started work on another film, being directed by noted South filmmaker Atlee.

