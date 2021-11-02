Left Menu

Janet Jackson's new documentary for FX/Hulu set to explore her Super Bowl scandal

With their latest upcoming documentary in the pipeline, FX and Hulu are now moving from Britney Spears to Janet Jackson. The cable network and streamer are set to launch 'Malfunction

With their latest upcoming documentary in the pipeline, FX and Hulu are now moving from Britney Spears to Janet Jackson. The cable network and streamer are set to launch 'Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson' on November 19. According to Deadline, the film will tell the story of the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show, which saw Justin Timberlake briefly expose Jackson's breast to millions of viewers. Jackson's career never recovered but Timberlake went on to become even more popular.

The documentary will examine the racial and cultural currents that collided on the Super Bowl stage and will explore how the incident impacted one of the most successful pop musicians in history. It will feature rare footage and interviews with several people who were at the controls that night in Houston, including NFL and MTV executives, to reconstruct an incident that shook the country and explain how it shaped culture in the decades to follow.

With new insights from music industry insiders, cultural critics and members of the Jackson family, the documentary will illuminate the fallout, and CBS boss Les Moonves's role in it. 'Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson' has been directed and produced by Jodi Gomes, who previously directed A+E Networks' 'The Jacksons: A Family

It comes after The New York Times Presents made headlines with 'Framing Britney Spears', a documentary about the conservatorship of Britney Spears that was followed up by 'Controlling Britney Spears'. According to Deadline, the upcoming documentary is produced by The New York Times and Red Arrow's Left/Right with exec producers Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, Mary Robertson, who is also showrunner, Jason Stallman, Sam Dolnick and Stephanie Preiss. (ANI)

