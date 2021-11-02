Birthday wishes pour in for Diana Penty
As actor Diana Penty turned a year older on Tuesday, several members of the film fraternity extended their heartfelt birthday wishes on social media.
As actor Diana Penty turned a year older on Tuesday, several members of the film fraternity extended their heartfelt birthday wishes on social media. Manish Malhotra posted a glamourous picture of Diana in a white-and-gold outfit on his Instagram Story and added the message, "Happy Birthday."
Anushka Sharma shared an uber-cool picture of Diana on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Happy birthday Diana! Wishing you love and light always." Rakul Preet Singh also shared a glamourous picture of Diana on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Happy Birthday Diana. Wishing you a birthday filled with light and love!"
Athiya Shetty posted a gorgeous monochrome picture of Diana on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Happy birthday my fellow Scorpio." Meanwhile, on the work front, Diana was recently seen in the film 'Shiddat', along with actors Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal and Mohit Raina. (ANI)
