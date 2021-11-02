Tommy vomits outside court during Peaky Blinders Season 6’s filming!

What's the release date of Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Netflix? The creators have not revealed the official release date but fans are expecting it in early 2022. Read further to know more about the upcoming season.

A few weeks back Conrad Khan dropped hint that Peaky Blinders Season 6 would be out before too long. The actor has joined the BBC One series for its final season. "That comes out, from what I last heard – I mean, these things change so quickly – I think that will come out next February, the beginning of next year," the young actor said to Radio Times.

The avid viewers are passionately waiting to know who betrayed Thomas Shelby (played by Cillian Murphy) aka Tommy in the previous season. He planned to assassinate Oswald Mosley, and his plan involved the rest of Shelby family and others who were close to Shelbys. Unfortunately, two people in his favour died before they were able to execute the plan. Then fans were shocked learning one unidentified character betrayed Tommy.

Fans are expecting the series creators will reveal the identity of the traitor in Peaky Blinders Season 6. Many series enthusiasts Michael Gray and and Gina betrayed him. However, nothing has been revealed on the plot.

During a conversation with NME, the young actor Finn Cole (who played the role of Michael Gray) once said, "He could be the one who betrayed Tommy, but there are a number of other candidates. I think going up against Tommy would probably be a mistake. I hope [Michael] doesn't betray the family too much because people really didn't like it last time."

Fans have a news here from the set of Peaky Blinders Season 6. The imminent season has a scene involving Tommy vomiting outside of the Bolton Magistrates' Court. According to Daily Mail, Tommy was observed rising the stairs of the court and suddenly he started to cough and wiped his mouth with his sleeve. The lead actor was accompanied by Lizzie Shelby (by Natasha O'Keeffe).

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is expected to be out anytime in 2022 on Netflix. Recently, we have seen the official page giving updates on Twitter, writing, "Editor at work. Tommy Shelby back on our screens in #PeakyBlinders series 6, coming 2022… Director Anthony Byrne with editor Paul Knight." Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on TV series.