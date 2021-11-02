Call My Agent!: Will Camille Cottin return to play Andrea Martel in Season 5?

It is was initially announced that The French comedy-drama Call My Agent! would end after its fourth season in 2020. Many viewers fell in love with the series, thanks mainly to the performance of Camille Cottin as Andréa Martel, Partner and Agent. The other stars who played a significant role in making show a hit are Thibault de Montalembert, Grégory Montel, Liliane Rovère, Fanny Sidney and Laure Calamy.

Just as fans were wondering whether there would be any next part of the series, It was announced in April 2021 that the show would return with a 90-minute TV film, followed by a fifth season.

The announcement for Call My Agent! The TV film was made by Thomas Anargyros, chief executive of Mediawan Studios, the company behind the series, on French radio station Europe 1. He said the spin-off film will release first and Call My Agent! Season 5 would follow.

Thomas Anargyros said, "We're making great progress [on the film]," he said. "We want to produce it this year, and we're looking to air it likely at the end of the year or early next year. And we'll move forward with a new season for Call My Agent."

The good news is that once the spin-off film will finish the filming for the upcoming episodes of Call My Agent! Season 5 will start. But according to recent news, the principal photography for the fifth season will not start immediately, and it would take a few years after the film hits the screen as said the series creator Dominique Besnehard.

However, fans will get the Call My Agent spin-off film soon as the filming has already started. Producers hope to complete their shooting before the end of this year or in early 2022. Everything depends on the availability of the cast, especially the lead Camille Cottin who plays Andrea Martel in the series.

Although the series is currently being remade in several languages but none will feature Cottin, who won many hearts. However, according to a recent report published in W Magazine, Cottin's return to Call My Agent Season 5 is not confirmed yet. "Nothing concrete, signed, confirmed," Cottin said. "And if a good idea comes, then they'll try to do it."

Currently, she is busy working with the fifth and final season of Killing Eve, where she will appear as Villanelle's boss Hélène, a member of the Twelve.

There is no new update on the series as of now. We will surely keep updating the news as soon as we get anything new on the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the French series.

