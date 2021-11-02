Left Menu

Britney Spears' marriage, house-hunting on hold following pending conservatorship ruling

Pop-star Britney Spears and her fiance Sam Asghari want to get married, buy a house and have kids, but all these plans seem to be on hold due to the pending conservatorship ruling.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-11-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 22:34 IST
Britney Spears' marriage, house-hunting on hold following pending conservatorship ruling
Sam Asghari, Brtiney Spears (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Pop-star Britney Spears and her fiance Sam Asghari want to get married, buy a house and have kids, but all these plans seem to be on hold due to the pending conservatorship ruling. Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that the couple has not made any wedding plans yet, because of the impending court hearing. The duo wants to buy a new house together, but that's on ice as well.

Britney's 13-year-long conservatorship was near to end but the court ruling has not made it null yet. The possible reason behind the same could be a mental evaluation. Britney, her father Jamie and others have urged the judge to end it without such an evaluation, but the ruling is still on hold. As per TMZ, with 13 years of mental evaluations on file with the court, it's up to the judge whether to cut Britney free without another one. The judge may want to hear from psychiatrists and other doctors before making the decision.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Britney recently revealed that she is writing a book about a ghost stuck in limbo. The plot of the novel-in-progress has prompted comparisons to her life under a conservatorship. On the other hand, Sam will be soon seen playing key role in upcoming action-packed movie 'Hot Seat', starring Mel Gibson.

Apart from Sam and Mel, the upcoming movie also stars Kevin Dillon. The film will follow an ex-hacker who tries to break into banks after his life is threatened. Gibson plays the man who must try to penetrate the booby-trapped building to get a man (Dillon) off the hot seat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021