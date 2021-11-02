Former French hostage missing in Mali again - Liberation

Left Menu

The paper reported that 76-year old Petronin - who ran a charity for malnourished and orphaned children when she was kidnapped near the desert city of Gao in late 2016 - had discreetly returned to Mali in April. Liberation said the director general of Mali's gendarmerie police force had sent an internal note asking police to look for her and to bring her back to the capital Bamako.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-11-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 23:03 IST
Liberation said the director general of Mali's gendarmerie police force had sent an internal note asking police to look for her and to bring her back to the capital Bamako. The Malian gendarmerie did not respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

