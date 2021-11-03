Pope sends regrets, message and prayers to COP26
Sadly, we must acknowledge how far we remain from achieving the goals set for tackling climate change, he wrote in his message for the COP26 conference.The pontiff urged the international community to use honesty, responsibility and courage in addressing global warming, and pressed for the human family to pull together.
Pope Francis says this year's UN climate conference will show "whether there really exists a political will" to do what it takes to mitigate climate change and to assist the "poorer and more vulnerable nations most affected by it." Francis sent his regrets for not attending the conference, saying in a message read by the Vatican's No. 2 official, Cardinal Pietro Parolin: "I had hoped to be with you in person" in Glasgow, Scotland, "but that was not possible." He added in the message, "I accompany you, however, with my prayers as you take these important decisions." Francis has made caring for the planet's environmental health a key plank of his papacy since it began in 2013. "Sadly, we must acknowledge how far we remain from achieving the goals set for tackling climate change," he wrote in his message for the COP26 conference.
The pontiff urged the international community to use "honesty, responsibility and courage" in addressing global warming, and pressed for the human family to pull together. "Today, as in the aftermath of the Second World War, the international community as a whole needs to set as a priority the implementation of collegial, solidary and farsighted actions," Francis said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Glasgow
- Scotland
- Second World War
- Pope Francis
- Francis
ALSO READ
T20 WC, Rd 1: Leask staying cool as 'grounded' Scotland prepare for PNG test
FACTBOX-COP26 in Glasgow: Who is going and who is not?
T20WC Scoreboard: Scotland vs PNG
T20 WC: Berrington, bowlers shine as Scotland defeat PNG in Group B
Berrington's 70 takes Scotland to 165-9 against PNG in T20 World Cup