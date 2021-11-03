Left Menu

'We love you' : Dubai's Burj Khalifa honours SRK on his 56th birthday

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 56th birthday ended on a great note as Dubai's iconic tower Burj Khalifa honoured the movie star by displaying his image to wish him 'Happy Birthday' last night.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 03-11-2021 09:32 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 09:32 IST
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 56th birthday ended on a great note as Dubai's iconic tower Burj Khalifa honoured the movie star by displaying his image to wish him 'Happy Birthday' last night. Renowned businessman Mohamed Alabbar took to his Twitter account and shared a video, in which we could see Burj Khalifa lighting up for Shah Rukh with a message that wished him 'Happy Birthday.'

The video clip begins with the text 'Happy Birthday Shah Rukh' written on the building, which later changed to 'We (heart emoji) you.' Marking the special occasion, the team of Burj Khalifa also played SRK's famous song 'Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam' from the hit movie 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.

Fans became extremely excited to see Burj Khalifa light up with SRK's birthday message. "The Burj Khalifa loves @iamsrk like we all do," a Twitter user wrote.

"Again King is featured on the world tallest building burj khalifa... @iamsrk. I'm very proud to be your Fan," another one tweeted. This is the third time that SRK got featured on the Burj Khalifa building. In fact, last year, SRK rang in his birthday with his family members in Dubai only.

According to reports, SRK celebrated this year's birthday with his close friends and family members at his Alibaug farmhouse. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

