Left Menu

Kristen Stewart engaged to partner Dylan Meyer

Hollywood star Kristen Stewart has announced her engagement to Dylan Meyer.The 31-year-old actor shared the news during her appearance on SiriusXMs The Howard Stern Show.Were marrying, were totally gonna do it, Stewart told Stern.I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-11-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 10:13 IST
Kristen Stewart engaged to partner Dylan Meyer
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Kristen Stewart has announced her engagement to Dylan Meyer.

The 31-year-old actor shared the news during her appearance on SiriusXM’s ''The Howard Stern Show''.

''We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,'' Stewart told Stern.

''I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. It was very cute. She did very well,'' she added.

The actor further said that she wants to have an intimate wedding ceremony in her and Meyer's hometown.

''I want to stay home. I want to be in LA so everyone can come, and … I want it to be pretty chill. I don’t want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. Like, we’re just gonna stand, do vows,'' Stewart said.

Stewart and Meyer, a screenwriter, have been dating since 2019 when they were first romantically linked. The actor was earlier in a relationship with model Stella Maxwell.

On the work front, Stewart currently stars in the Princess Diana film ''Spencer'', which is set to release in US theatres on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021