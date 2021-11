Entertainment News Roundup: Britney Spears' lawyer seeks answers from father over conservatorship spending; Alec Baldwin posts crew member comments disputing 'chaotic' movie set and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Britney Spears' lawyer seeks answers from father over conservatorship spending

An attorney for Britney Spears has asked to question her father under oath about how the pop singer's money was spent during his 13 years overseeing her conservatorship, according to legal documents filed ahead of a key court hearing next week. Lawyer Mathew Rosengart also wants Jamie Spears to submit written answers to questions and provide documents about the spending as well as a documentary's claims said that a security firm monitored Britney Spears' phone and placed a listening device in her bedroom.

Alec Baldwin posts crew member comments disputing 'chaotic' movie set

Actor Alec Baldwin on Tuesday shared a message on social media disputing reports of chaos and a lax attitude toward safety on the set of Western movie "Rust" before he accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer. Writing "Read this," Baldwin reposted lengthy remarks from Terese Magpale Davis, who worked in the wardrobe department on "Rust."

Netflix removes spy drama episodes after Philippines' complaint over China map

Netflix Inc has removed two episodes of spy drama "Pine Gap" from its streaming service in the Philippines after the Southeast Asian country rejected scenes involving a map used by China to assert its claims to the South China Sea. The Philippines on Monday asked Netflix to remove certain episodes of the six-part Australian series, saying the map depicted on the show as a violation of its sovereignty.

Marvel firsts: 'Eternals' showcases deaf and South Asian superheroes, a gay kiss

The new action movie "Eternals" features several milestones for Walt Disney Co's blockbuster Marvel universe, from its first deaf and South Asian superheroes to the first gay kiss. The film arrives in U.S. theaters on Friday after delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and stars actors from around the globe, including Mexico, the United States, Britain, Ireland, South Korea, Lebanon, and India.

Taylor Swift, Obama lead tributes in star-studded Rock Hall of Fame ceremony

Taylor Swift serenaded Carole King, former U.S. President Barack Obama praised rapper JAY-Z, and Paul McCartney paid tribute to the Foo Fighters on Saturday at a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony that also honored Tina Turner and The Go-Gos. Obama, speaking via video, called 23-time Grammy winner JAY-Z "the embodiment of the American Dream" for his rise from a poor New York neighborhood to a billionaire songwriter, record executive and businessman.

Assistant director on Baldwin movie 'shocked and saddened' at fatal shooting

The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin a gun with a live bullet made his first comments on Monday on the movie set shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Dave Halls, in a statement to the New York Post, did not address the details of the incident while filming last month in New Mexico but said he was "shocked and saddened" at the death of Hutchins.

Actress Kristen Stewart engaged to partner Dylan Meyer

American actress Kristen Stewart said on Tuesday she was engaged to her partner of two years, actress and writer Dylan Meyer. Stewart, who in 2017 said she was bisexual, said Meyer had proposed to her.

Syrian singer known for marathon performances dies at 88

Sabah Fakhri, a Syrian singer known across the Arab world for performing traditional music from Aleppo in concerts that could go on for hours, died on Tuesday. He was 88. The son of a sheikh, Fakhri grew up in Aleppo surrounded by the sounds of the mosque including Koranic recitation and Islamic hymns known as nasheed. One of his first jobs was as a Syrian state muezzin, reciting the call to prayer.

