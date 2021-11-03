Left Menu

Jason Momoa says he tested positive for COVID-19 after London premiere of 'Dune'

Actor Jason Momoa, who recently tested positive for coronavirus, has said he is doing fine and currently isolating at his home.On Tuesday, the 42-year-old actor took to his Instagram Stories and revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 right after attending the London premiere of his latest film Dune.I got hit with Covid right after the premiere.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-11-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 11:43 IST
Jason Momoa says he tested positive for COVID-19 after London premiere of 'Dune'
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Jason Momoa, who recently tested positive for coronavirus, has said he is doing fine and currently isolating at his home.

On Tuesday, the 42-year-old actor took to his Instagram Stories and revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 ''right after'' attending the London premiere of his latest film ''Dune''.

''I got hit with Covid right after the premiere. There’s a lot of people I met in England. So, I got a lot of aloha from people, and who knows,'' Momoa said.

''Either way I’m doing fine, thank you for your concerns and love and I’m just camped out in my house but I have some really cool stuff that’s coming out,'' he added.

Momoa said that he is isolating with his ''roommate'', skateboarder Erik Ellington.

In another post, the actor posted a video, showing Ellington doing tricks on his skateboard through the house.

''Everyone wants to know how COVID is going, it's going pretty good... Yeah, we're having a ball,'' Momoa said. The actor recently featured in filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic ''Dune'', which released worldwide in October.

He will be next seen in ''Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'', which will be released in December 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021