Sudhir Mishra working on Indo-US co-production film

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra has joined hands with producer Anubhav Sinha to come up with a film that will be headlined by Indian and international actors.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-11-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 12:30 IST
Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra has joined hands with producer Anubhav Sinha to come up with a film that will be headlined by Indian and international actors. Mishra and Sinha's second collaboration is an Indo-American project and will be shot across two continents.

Without revealing more details about the film, Mishra said, "We (Sinha and Mishra) have a good story at hand. We are able to see that this is a novel idea and if told right, the film will get cinephiles from across the globe discussing it. I can't wait to start the film." As per a statement, the new project is a relationship drama, which will most probably go on floors by mid next year.

Sinha also expressed his happiness on collaborating with Mishra on the particular yet-to-be-titled project. "As a producer, my hunt is always to find fresh ideas that push the envelope. Sudhir bhai brings to each piece of cinema his distinct voice that makes the film so unique. I am extremely keen to start the project and we soon get into pre-production," he said.

Speaking of the cast, currently, Polish, Korean, Japanese and Swedish talents are being reached out to by the production house. (ANI)

