COVID pandemic in Britain is not over, hard months to come, deputy medical officer says
Reuters | London | Updated: 03-11-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 14:22 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The COVID-19 pandemic is not over in Britain and there are hard months to come as winter nears, England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said on Wednesday.
"Too many people believe that this pandemic is now over. I personally feel there are some hard months to come in the winter and it is not over," Van-Tam told BBC TV.
"The caution that people take or don't take in terms of interacting with each other: That is going to be a big determinant in what happens between now and the darkest months of the winter."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- England
- Britain
- Jonathan Van-Tam
Advertisement