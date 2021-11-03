Left Menu

COVID pandemic in Britain is not over, hard months to come, deputy medical officer says

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-11-2021
The COVID-19 pandemic is not over in Britain and there are hard months to come as winter nears, England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said on Wednesday.

"Too many people believe that this pandemic is now over. I personally feel there are some hard months to come in the winter and it is not over," Van-Tam told BBC TV.

"The caution that people take or don't take in terms of interacting with each other: That is going to be a big determinant in what happens between now and the darkest months of the winter."

