Ram Charan wraps the first schedule of Shankar’s film in Pune

South star Ram Charan on Wednesday finished filming the first schedule of acclaimed director Shankars pan-India film.Tentatively titled RC 15 and also as SVC50, the upcoming movie marks the 15th film of Charans career and 50th venture of the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.The production house shared the update about the movie on their official Twitter handle.Its a wrap

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 16:59 IST
South star Ram Charan on Wednesday finished filming the first schedule of acclaimed director Shankar's pan-India film.

Tentatively titled ''RC 15'' and also as ''SVC50'', the upcoming movie marks the 15th film of Charan's career and 50th venture of the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The production house shared the update about the movie on their official Twitter handle.

''It’s a wrap!! Completed first schedule of #RC15 in Pune, Satara and Phalton. Megapower Star @alwaysramcharan and Maverick Director @shankarshanmugh are all set to deliver something very special!!,” the tweet from Sri Venkateswara Creations read.

Also starring actor Kiara Advani, the film will be released in three languages Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

It is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

