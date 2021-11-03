Left Menu

Share prosperity, happiness with each other on Diwali: President Kovind

In fact, it is an occasion to share our prosperity and happiness with each other, Kovind said.The President also asked people to celebrate the festival together in a clean and safe manner, and to resolve to contribute in conservation and protection of the environment.On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our fellow citizens living in India and abroad, he said in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 18:22 IST
Share prosperity, happiness with each other on Diwali: President Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted people on the eve of Diwali on Wednesday and asked them to share prosperity and happiness with each other on this occasion.

The festival of Diwali symbolizes the victory of good over evil and light over darkness, he said.

''This festival is largely celebrated by people following different beliefs across various sections of our society. The auspicious occasion of Deepawali gives the message of mutual affection, fraternity, and brotherhood. In fact, it is an occasion to share our prosperity and happiness with each other,'' Kovind said.

The President also asked people to celebrate the festival together in a clean and safe manner and to resolve to contribute to the conservation and protection of the environment.

''On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our fellow citizens living in India and abroad,'' he said in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021