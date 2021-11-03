Odd News Roundup: Baths, garlands for man's best friend at Nepal's canine festival

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 18:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Hindus across Nepal honored their dogs with baths, garlands, and special treats on Wednesday, the second day of the five-day Tihar festival, during which even crows and cows get respect. Devout Hindus consider the dog to be the messenger of Yamaraj, the god of death, and believe that worshipping the animal makes him happy.

Also Read: 21 dead, 24 missing as post-monsoon rain wreaks havoc in Nepal

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

