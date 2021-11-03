Odd News Roundup: Baths, garlands for man's best friend at Nepal's canine festival

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Baths, garlands for man's best friend at Nepal's canine festival

Hindus across Nepal honored their dogs with baths, garlands, and special treats on Wednesday, the second day of the five-day Tihar festival, during which even crows and cows get respect. Devout Hindus consider the dog to be the messenger of Yamaraj, the god of death, and believe that worshipping the animal makes him happy.

