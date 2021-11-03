Ramcharan, director Shankar wrap up first schedule of 'RC15'

Touted to be one of the Indian films' biggest collaborations between the ace filmmaker Shankar and power star Ramcharan, the shoot of 'RC15' is progressing as planned. The team has completed its first schedule of shoot in Pune, Satara and Phalton. Adrenaline-pumping special sequences were shot during this schedule. They were canned in a grand manner and will be one of the highlights of the movie.

Ramcharan is acting in this project after completing the shoot of 'Acharya' in which he had shared the screen space with his megastar father Chiranjeevi, and 'RRR' with NTR Junior, which is directed by SS Rajamouli. 'RC15' is also titled 'SVC50'. Since this is the 50th venture of Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations, the producer is bankrolling it on a lavish budget, leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the film will be a landmark in Indian cinema.

The pan-Indian project which is being made in multiple languages has already triggered a lot of curiosity. It has brought together some top stars including Bollywood diva Kiara Advani, Jayaram, Anjali, Sunil, Srikanth and Naveen Chandra. Thaman S has provided the music for this film. Lyrics are by Ramjogaya Sastry, Ananth Sreeram and dialogues are by Sai Madhav Burra.

The project is produced by Raju and Shirish and presented by Smt Anitha. (ANI)

