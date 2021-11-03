SS Rajamouli sends best wishes to team 'Sooryavanshi'

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli sent best wishes to team 'Sooryavanshi' and penned a special appreciation note for the makers for bringing the film to theatres after more than a year of COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to his Instagram story, the 'Baahubali' director shared a poster of the upcoming magnum opus and wrote, "Wishing #Sooryavanshi a grand success.... Whole hearted appreciation to the team for holding the film for more than a year and a half to revive the theatre business in these tough times."

Speaking about the much-anticipated action entertainer 'Sooryavanshi', the movie is all set to release in the theatres on November 5. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the cop drama was originally slated to release on March 24 last year but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the shutting down of cinema halls.

'Sooryavanshi' is a continuation of the cop action 'Singham' universe, which began with the Ajay Devgn starrer 'Singam' and 'Singham Returns', then expanded with 'Simmba', starring Ranveer Singh and Devgn, and now is going forward with Akshay Kumar's character. In 'Sooryavanshi' Akshay will be seen portraying the role of a DSP who fights crime. Katrina Kaif will be playing the role of Akshay's love interest in the film.

The movie will also feature special cameos by Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba). SS Rajamouli is also set to bring yet another much-awaited magnum opus 'RRR' featuring actors Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, to theatres on January 7, 2022.

Set in pre-independence India, the SS Rajamouli directorial is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. 'RRR' was originally planned as a July 30, 2020 release. However, the unforeseen delays, including those caused by injuries suffered by Jr NTR and Ram during production, forced the makers to push the release date.

The makers then pushed the release date to October 13 this year, but due to the theatres not being fully functional, the makers postponed that date too. The period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments.

The makers have raised the fans' expectations a notch higher with the recently released first glimpse video of 'RRR' on YouTube. (ANI)

