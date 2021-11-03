Left Menu

Photographer Rankin captures London theatre's post-pandemic revival

As part of a wider charity arts project called "Performance by Rankin", Rankin has taken around 150 portraits of people from some 60 London shows and venues over the past four weeks. "The show is about all of the people that work in the West End, in the theatre, and that's not just the actors, but it's behind the scenes people, it's the stage managers, the stage door, it's the orchestra," Rankin told Reuters on Wednesday, his last day shooting for the project.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-11-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 23:14 IST
Photographer Rankin captures London theatre's post-pandemic revival
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British photographer Rankin celebrates the return of theatre to London's West End after major pandemic disruptions with a new exhibition that features portraits of cast members, backstage workers and musicians. As part of a wider charity arts project called "Performance by Rankin", Rankin has taken around 150 portraits of people from some 60 London shows and venues over the past four weeks.

"The show is about all of the people that work in the West End, in the theatre, and that's not just the actors, but it's behind the scenes people, it's the stage managers, the stage door, it's the orchestra," Rankin told Reuters on Wednesday, his last day shooting for the project. "It's whoever who works in theatre coming together to celebrate it coming back to life and also just kind of having a bit of fun because we've had a tough couple of years."

As in many other cities, London's theatres had to shut their doors when Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a national lockdown in March 2020 to slow the spread of the coronavirus. They began welcoming back audiences in May. "It's been such a hard year-and-a-half, and people need to the theatre," actor Craig Connolly, currently on stage in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child", said after his picture was taken.

"We haven't had it for so long and it's amazing to be back and amazing to have people back in." The portraits will go on show at the FUJIFILM House of Photography as part of a free exhibition, set up in collaboration with the Society of London Theatre, starting on Thursday and running until Jan. 31.

Visitor donations will go towards charities for the homeless and the Theatre Artists Fund.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021