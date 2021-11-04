Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Edgar Ramirez to star in 'Nobody's Heart'

British actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw will star opposite Edgar Ramirez in the romance drama movie ''Nobody's Heart''.

The film will be helmed by Isabel Coixet, best known for 2017 movie ''The Bookshop'', reported Deadline.

The movie has been adapted from bestselling author and screenwriter William Boyd’s short story ''Cork'', and is based on the life of celebrated Portuguese poet Fernando Pessoa.

Set in the backdrop of Lisbon in the 1930s, ''Nobody's Heart'' follows Lily (Mbatha-Raw) after the sudden and devastating death of her husband. She inherits his cork factory and begins to form an unexpected, highly charged relationship with his enigmatic co-worker, igniting repressed imagination and passion, and discovering unknown truths about both herself and her late husband.

John Fiedler will produce the movie, which will begin shooting in January in Portugal.

