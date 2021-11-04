Jonathan Majors, Simu Liu to host 'SNL'
Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video.
- Country:
- United States
Actors Jonathan Majors and Simu Liu will be making their debut as hosts on late-night stand-up show ''Saturday Night Live''.
Majors, known for starring in ''The Last Black Man in San Francisco'', ''Lovecraft Country'' and ''Loki'', will host the long-running NBC sketch series on November 13, reported Variety.
The actor will be joined by musical guest Taylor Swift, whose new album ''Red (Taylor's Version)'' will drop on November 12.
Liu, the star of Marvel blockbuster ''Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'', will emcee the November 20 episode of ''SNL''.
Global artist Saweetie will join Liu as the musical guest, marking her first time appearing on the show. ''Saturday Night Live'' is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Entertainment News Roundup: Alec Baldwin calls movie shooting death 'one in a trillion episode'; Taylor Swift, Obama lead tributes in star-studded Rock Hall of Fame ceremony and more
Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix removes spy drama episodes after Philippines' complaint over China map; Taylor Swift, Obama lead tributes in star-studded Rock Hall of Fame ceremony and more
Taylor Swift to return as musical guest on 'SNL'
Taylor Swift turns squirrel for Halloween 2021
Entertainment News Roundup: Alec Baldwin calls movie shooting death 'one in a trillion episode'; Taylor Swift, Obama lead tributes in star-studded Rock Hall of Fame ceremony and more