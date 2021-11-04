Left Menu

Four held in temple defiling case

Based on the complaint, Punjalkatte police registered a case under Section 295 defiling place of worship of Indian Penal Code.The group had reached the temple in a car registered in Kerala.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the case relating to a group defiling the Karinjeshwara temple near Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district by entering the shrine with their footwear.

The temple administration had filed a police complaint after a video clip showing a group of youth entering the temple with footwear. Based on the complaint, Punjalkatte police registered a case under Section 295 (defiling place of worship) of the Indian Penal Code.

The group had reached the temple in a car registered in Kerala. Their travel video was uploaded on Instagram on October 7 with the visuals of some of them entering the temple with footwear, which went viral on social media.

Hindu organizations had raised a protest and demanded strict action against the youth. The arrested accused have been identified as Busher Rehman (20), Ismail Arhamaj (22), Muhammed Tanish (19), and Mohammed Rashad (19), police sources said.

They were produced before the magistrate and remanded to judicial custody, the sources said.

