Left Menu

Aahana Kumra to perform at Prithvi theatre this Diwali

This year's Diwali is extremely special for actor Aahana Kumra as she will be performing at Prithvi theatre this time.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-11-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 12:33 IST
Aahana Kumra to perform at Prithvi theatre this Diwali
Aahana Kumra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

This year's Diwali is extremely special for actor Aahana Kumra as she will be performing at Prithvi theatre this time. Aahana will be back on the stage at Prithvi Theatre donning the role of Sarla for the play Sir Sir Sarla.

Talking about the same, Aahana said, "It was the stage that made me an artist, and while I have done TV, films, and shows later, I will always have a special connection and admiration for theatre. This Diwali performance at Prithvi theatre after 9 years, is not just life coming to a full circle, but also a major sense of nostalgia, for it reminds me of how it all started. My love for theatre is unprecedented and I know that no matter what heights I reach, I will be in touch with my roots." She added, "From first performing on the Diwali of 2012 to now, on the Diwali of 2021, I think it's a mixed bundle of emotions for me, but most of all, there's gratitude.''

The play has been penned and directed by Makrand Deshpande and is primarily a 4-character play, where Aahana plays the titular role of Sarla. Makrand plays the professor aka Sir, Sanjay Dadhich plays Panidhar, a student at the University, and Keshav plays Sarla's husband, who is also a student. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021