On Diwali, Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a glimpse of Saif, Jeh's candid moment
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has made her fans' Diwali sweeter by sharing an adorable picture of her husband Saif Ali Khan and her son Jeh.
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-11-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 13:19 IST
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has made her fans' Diwali sweeter by sharing an adorable picture of her husband Saif Ali Khan and her son Jeh. In the Instagram's picture, Jeh is seen holding onto a teether and apparently crawling to be closer to his father.
"Love and light," Kareena captioned the image. The father-son's candid moment has garnered several likes and heartfelt comments from the netizens.
"Cuteness overloaded," a fan commented. "You made my Diwali," another one wrote.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Aamir Khan. (ANI)
