Left Menu

On Diwali, Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a glimpse of Saif, Jeh's candid moment

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has made her fans' Diwali sweeter by sharing an adorable picture of her husband Saif Ali Khan and her son Jeh.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-11-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 13:19 IST
On Diwali, Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a glimpse of Saif, Jeh's candid moment
Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has made her fans' Diwali sweeter by sharing an adorable picture of her husband Saif Ali Khan and her son Jeh. In the Instagram's picture, Jeh is seen holding onto a teether and apparently crawling to be closer to his father.

"Love and light," Kareena captioned the image. The father-son's candid moment has garnered several likes and heartfelt comments from the netizens.

"Cuteness overloaded," a fan commented. "You made my Diwali," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Aamir Khan. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021