Cardi B to host 2021 American Music Awards

She is the first female rapper to win Favourite Hip-Hop Song twice.We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host, executive producer Jesse Collins said.Olivia Rodrigo is the leading nominee this time with seven, including artist of the year and new artist of the year.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-11-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 14:16 IST
Cardi B to host 2021 American Music Awards
Rapper Cardi B will take on the hosting duties for the 2021 edition of American Music Awards (AMAs).

Cardi B, who has won five American Music Awards, will emcee the annual awards ceremony, set to be held on November 21 here.

''When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited. I'm ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage," the 29-year-old rapper, known for hits such as ''WAP'' and ''Up'', said in a statement.

Cardi B is up for three awards this year -- favourite Hip-Hop song and Video for "Up" and favourite Hip-Hop artist. She performed her popular song ''I Like It'' with J Balvin and Bad Bunny at the 2018 American Music Awards. She is the first female rapper to win Favourite Hip-Hop Song twice.

''We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host,'' executive producer Jesse Collins said.

Olivia Rodrigo is the leading nominee this time with seven, including artist of the year and new artist of the year. The Weeknd has six nominations, going up against Rodrigo in the artist of the year category along with BTS, Ariana Grande, Drake and Taylor Swift. PTI RB RB RB

