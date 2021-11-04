Katie Holmes to direct, star in 'Rare Objects' movie adaptation

Left Menu

American actor Katie Holmes has found her next project. The 'Dawson's Creek' star will feature in 'Rare Objects', in addition to directing, producing and co-writing the upcoming movie adaptation of Kathleen Tessaro's novel of the same name.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 14:38 IST
American actor Katie Holmes has found her next project. The 'Dawson's Creek' star will feature in 'Rare Objects', in addition to directing, producing and co-writing the upcoming movie adaptation of Kathleen Tessaro's novel of the same name. As per Variety, production on the film has started in New York with Yale Productions and Holmes' Lafayette Pictures bankrolling the movie.

Phaedon Papadopoulos co-wrote the script. The film is also produced by Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Jesse Korman of Lafayette Pictures/Yale Productions with Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment. Mark Maxey is also a producer. 'Rare Objects' tells the story of a young woman with a traumatic past who seeks to rebuild her life when she begins working at an antique store. Receiving wisdom and guidance from the kind souls that own the shop, she gains a new level of confidence that will then be put to the test when those from her past draw her back into their world and challenge her fragile stability.

"We're thrilled to be producing this timely and timeless story with Katie," said Yale Levine and Beckerman. "It's a perfect example of the kind of film that we want to make under our Lafayette Pictures banner, and Katie is such an extraordinary talent both in front of and behind the camera. We really can't wait for everyone to see her vision with this film come to life," added Levine and Beckerman.

Lafayette and Yale recently completed production on 'Alone Together' starring Holmes, Jim Sturgess, Derek Luke, and Melissa Leo. The story centres on two strangers embroiled in bad relationships who wind up in the same upstate New York Airbnb. The film is currently in post production. Yale Productions also recently completed production on 'As Sick As They Made Us', directed by Mayim Bialik, and starring Dianna Agron, Dustin Hoffman, Candice Bergen, and Simon Helberg; 'Banshee' starring Antonio Banderas, Jaime King, and Tommy Flanagan; and 'High Heat' starring Olga Kurylenko and Don Johnson.

Executive producers include John Wollman, Sabine Stener, Lee Broda, Joel Michaely, Jason Kringstein, Matt Parker and Carly Hugo and IFC Productions. Co-producers are Jon Keeyes and Mike Day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

