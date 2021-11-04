Left Menu

Pooja Bhatt remembers actor Faraaz Khan on first death anniversary

It's an emotional day for Pooja Bhatt as today marks the first death anniversary of actor Faraaz Khan.

04-11-2021
Pooja Bhatt remembers actor Faraaz Khan on first death anniversary
It's an emotional day for Pooja Bhatt as today marks the first death anniversary of actor Faraaz Khan. Taking to Instagram, Pooja penned a heartfelt post in the beloved memory of Faraaz.

"It was the 4'TH of Nov 2020 when I was granted the privilege & responsibility of announcing to the world that Faraaz Khan had left us by his grieving & truly generous family. Time has flown, yet not. I speak for us all when I say we are still numb with the suddenness of his departure and the vacuum he leaves behind, one that we fill with the music he introduced us to & taught us to love and the memory of some dramatic & mostly laughter infused times," she wrote. Pooja also posted a candid picture of Faraaz.

"This is my favourite photo of him. One that I shot on a beach in the Seychelles. A time that was smeared in innocence, discovery and genuine camaraderie between every single person on that journey.A time that shall live on in my memory till I breathe my last & then hopefully convert to a lingering,light-filled memory for another to draw from & pass on. Shine on Faraaz.. and thank you for the love & the music," she added. Faraaz, best known for his role in 'Fareb' and 'Mehndi', died of brain infection last year. (ANI)

