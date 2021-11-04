Left Menu

Irrfan Khan's son Babil extends Diwali greetings with priceless family picture

Late legendary star Irrfan Khan's elder son Babil shared a priceless family picture to extend Diwali wishes to fans and followers on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-11-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 14:45 IST
Babil Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Late legendary star Irrfan Khan's elder son Babil shared a priceless family picture to extend Diwali wishes to fans and followers on social media. Taking to his Instagram handle, Babil shared two pictures featuring himself with mother Sutapa, in which they both can be seen posing next to the late actor's portrait at their home.

Sharing the all smiles picture, Babil wrote, "Happy Diwali," and added a red heart emoticon to it. The post garnered thousands of heartfelt comments from fans and celebrity followers. One fan wrote, "Sweetest Duo. May you be blessed." "Most beautiful thing today I saw as of now! Happy Diwali," wrote another.

Irrfan died in April last year, after battling a long fight with cancer. He was 53 when he breathed his last. Meanwhile, Babil is set to make his acting debut with Netflix's 'Qala'. Recently, he also revealed that he is a part of filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's upcoming project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

