Throwback Thursday: Anil Kapoor's 'Lamhe' clocks 30 years

Veteran star Anil Kapoor's film 'Lamhe' has completed thirty years since its release. Marking the special occasion, Anil took a stroll down memory lane and posted several stills from the movie.

Alongside the pictures, he wrote, "Celebrating 30 years of Yash Chopra's best Lamhe...So glad I took the leap of faith and decided to be a part of this iconic film. #30yearsofLamhe." Directed by the late Yash Chopra, 'Lamhe', the classic romantic drama, also starred Sridevi in the lead role.

The film was a recipient of numerous awards -- including the National Award for Best Costume Design. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)