Kris Jenner pens heart warming birthday note for 'most stylish daughter' Kendall

Business mogul and reality TV star Kris Jenner penned the sweetest birthday note for her youngest daughter Kendall Jenner as she turned 26 on Wednesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 15:54 IST
Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Business mogul and reality TV star Kris Jenner penned the sweetest birthday note for her youngest daughter Kendall Jenner as she turned 26 on Wednesday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kris shared numerous unseen pictures of herself with Kendall from their family album.

Sharing the pictures, she addressed Kendall as her "amazing, kind, caring, compassionate, smart, gorgeous, intelligent, loving, brilliant, genuine, beautiful inside and out, coolest, most stylish daughter" The momager also highlighted that her supermodel daughter "has the biggest heart and the most beautiful smile and who lights up every room she walks into!!!!"

"Kenny, you light up my life every single day and I am so proud of you!! Thank you for every single memory we have made and for always being my ride or die. You always have my back and I love chasing dreams together!!" Kris wrote in the caption. Referring to a major throwback picture of Kendall from her childhood, Kris wrote, "You will always be my little girl who all you wanted to do was ride your pony and grow up and be a supermodel!!!!!!!!"

"You are such a huge gigantic part of my heart and I love you endlessly!!!! Mommy," she concluded. The post garnered more than one million hearts within a few hours of being shared on the photo-sharing platform.

Kendall Jenner, who began modelling at the age of 14, is the daughter of Kris and her ex-husband, Caitlyn Jenner. Apart from Kris, Kendall's sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner also wished her on her special day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

